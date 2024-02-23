WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 51 traffic-related charges handed out by Windsor police

    File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News) File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News)
    Windsor police were cracking down on drivers in the city on Thursday.

    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 51 traffic-related violations.

    Some of the infractions included are two charges of stunt driving, two charges of driving while under suspension, and multiple charges of driving without insurance.

