5-year-old child struck by vehicle in Walkerville
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 12:02PM EDT
Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Michael Rainone)
Windsor police say a 5-year-old child was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Walkerville.
Officers say the investigation is still ongoing, but charges are not anticipated.
It took place in the 800 block of Hall Avenue, between Cataraqui Street and Niagara Street, around 6:35 p.m. on Monday.
The road was blocked as police investigated.
