WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 405 people.

The region is under a provincial stay-at-home order as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday for 28 days.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,234 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,436 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

20 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says 198 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are 393 active cases. There are 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

There are six outbreaks in the region, including three at workplaces, two community outbreaks and one school outbreak at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School.

WECHU says residents 50 years old and over in these ‘hot zone’ postal codes can book vaccinations. In all other postal code areas of the region, the eligibility is 60 and over.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: