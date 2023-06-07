38 charges laid during commercial vehicle blitz

A joint forces initiative cracking down on commercial vehicles led to 38 charges throughout Essex County.

On Tuesday, LaSalle police hosted the blitz led by the Ministry of Transportation along with members of the OPP and Windsor police.

The initiative focused on commercial vehicle/truck/trailer inspections and making local roadways safer for everyone.

On June 6th, @LaSallePoliceON hosted a joint forces initiative throughout Essex County led by the @ONtransport with members of the @OPP_WR & @WindsorPolice focusing on commercial vehicle/truck/trailer inspections & making our roadways safer for everyone.https://t.co/q1vj2k9DjW pic.twitter.com/EHOwvHrjdv — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) June 7, 2023

As a result of the collaborative teamwork, police say several unsafe vehicles were removed from the roadways and over 38 charges were laid against drivers and registered owners for vehicles with defective or inoperative brakes, parking brakes, turn signals and tires with no tread.

There were also charges issued for speeding as well as several drivers being placed out of service for not having the correct class of licence for the motor vehicle they were driving.

LaSalle police is reminding everyone to make sure that their commercial vehicle or trailer is inspected and safe to operate on roadways before heading out.

“Ensure that the load is properly secured and not overweight and that you possess the correct licence to operate the vehicle in question. Accidents can be avoided or reduced with proper care and attention. Please obey all rules of the road,” said the news release from LaSalle police.