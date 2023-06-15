25 people accessed Windsor's SafePoint consumption and treatment site in its first full month of operation

Usage data for SafePoint’s first full month of operation was presented to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit Thursday, showing the site has served less than one unique client a day on average.

After delays in securing government funding, the site officially opened on April 26.

WECHU data shows 32 individuals visited between that date and May 31 – some more than once, for a total of 74 client visits in 35 days.

In the month of May (May 1 to 31), SafePoint saw 25 individuals visit – some more than once.

Less than half of those visits were reportedly to consume illicit substances, with the rest accessing other services and information available through the site (social services, drug checking, first aid, etc.)

The health unit says it’s continuing efforts to raise awareness about the services offered at SafePoint – and continuing to offer public open house tours every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. as part of a “commitment to community engagement.”

Of the 25 unique clients seen in May, WECHU says 60 per cent were men.

WECHU says, as of May 31, applications for funding through Health Canada and the Ministry of Health for the Consumption and Treatment Services site remain under review.