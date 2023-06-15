25 people accessed Windsor's SafePoint consumption and treatment site in its first full month of operation

SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver