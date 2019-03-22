

CTV Windsor





Canada’s largest 24-hour hack-a-thon is set to get underway in Windsor on Saturday.

The coding event has been dubbed ‘Massey Hacks 5’ and begins at 12:15 p.m. with opening ceremonies on Saturday before finishing 24 hours later on Sunday.

Dozens of high school students from Ontario and Michigan will be at Vincent Massey Secondary School for the hack-a-thon.

Students will use computer science and engineering skills to compete for prizes including Best Hack that Connects Communities to the Value of Water, Best Harware Hack and Best Use of Google Cloud Platform.

The day also includes workshops on web development, 3D printing and modelling and machine learning.