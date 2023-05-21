21st Khalsa Day in Windsor: Streets set to close for parade by Sikh community

The Sikh community is celebrating Sunday with a parade along Riverside Drive.

Starting at 11:15 a.m. these streets will be closed to traffic:

Riverside between Glengarry and Caron

Caron between Riverside and University

University between Caron and Bruce

Bruce between University and Riverside

“Thousands of members of the Sikh community will respectfully walk the streets of Downtown Windsor singing prayers and sharing their message of community service, equality, and positivity,” the Khalsa Day committee members wrote in a news release about the event.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Riverfront Festival Plaza between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Residents can learn more about the Sikh faith, try traditional langar (food), watch Gatka (Sikh martial arts) performances, and celebrate the immense contributions of Sikhs to making Canada the prosperous, culturally-diverse, and welcoming country that it is.”

Every April, Sikhs around the world celebrate Vaisakhi, which marks the creation of the Khalsa and the Sikh articles of faith.

The Windsor event is pushed back to May to when the weather is nicer, according to a news release from the Khalsa Day committee, based out of the Gurdwara Khalsa Prakash.