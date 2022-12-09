21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore

Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.

On Wednesday and Thursday, officers from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit joined loss prevention teams at the local stores of the two big-name retailers.

“Unfortunately, we traditionally see a spike in retail theft during the busy holiday season,” said Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations. “We are committed to working with businesses to prevent and deter thefts and ensure shoplifters are held responsible.”

Throughout the two days, officers arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise.

Police also seized 100 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of $39,000, issued 11 trespass notices, and impounded three vehicles for driving offences.

Numerous charges were laid, including:

• Theft under $5000 x8

• Failure to comply with release order x7

• Breach of probation x3

• Assault x2

• Driving while disqualified

• Robbery

• Driving while suspended x2

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.