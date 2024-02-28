2 people face multiple charges after Windsor police seize $10K worth of illicit drugs

Two people face multiple charges after police seized $10,000 worth of illicit drugs from a home in South Windsor, officers said.

Windsor police said they arrested two individuals for suspected drug trafficking on Monday, before executing a search warrant at the one of the suspect’s residences on the 2900 block of Askin Avenue near Grand Marais Road West.

Police said they seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, Adderall capsules, crack cocaine, buprenorphine, MDMA and methadone.

Officers also recovered a prohibited knife, replica and BB guns, a digital scale, and a significant quantity of Canadian currency,” police said Wednesday.

A 44-year-old and 30-year-old have been charged with 10 counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The 30-year-old has also been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order.