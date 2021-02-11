Advertisement
2 more deaths, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
A woman in her 60s from the community and a woman in her 80s in a long-term care home died related to the virus.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 350 people. WECHU says 226 deaths have occurred among residents and staff in long-term care and retirement homes.
Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the first case of a COVID-19 variant has been detected in Windsor-Essex. It is still being tested to see which variant it is.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,449 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,825 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 7 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 are related to outbreaks
- 5 are considered community acquired
- 14 are still under investigation.
WECHU says 274 cases are considered active. There are 42 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.
There are 20 outbreaks in the region, including 9 at LTC and retirement homes, 9 at workplaces, one community outbreak and one hospital outbreak.