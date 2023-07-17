$170,000 in fines handed to two Leamington employers after worker dies

Two Leamington employers were handed fines worth $170,000 after a 27-year-old worker died last year.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, FHES Ontario Ltd. was fined $70,000 and Lebo Farms Ltd. $100,000 by Judge Ronald Marion.

The workplace is located at 429 Mersea Rd. 8, in Staples, Ont.

The MOL report said a worker was fatally injured while installing weather strips on the glass window vents of a greenhouse roof on Jan. 10, 2022.

“Contrary to safety procedures, their fall protection harness was not fastened,” said the MOL news release.

The report said FHES Ontario Ltd. and Lebo Farms failed to ensure the measures and procedures prescribed under section 25(2)(a) and 25(1)(c), respectively, of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, were carried out in the workplace.

The date of conviction was July 6, 2023.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.