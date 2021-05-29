WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 17-year-old Monkton girl reported missing two weeks ago has since been found in good health, police say.

Perth area OPP had been looking for Tekrya Rogers since May 15. She was last seen in West Perth, Monkton, around 3 a.m. that morning.

A tweet from an OPP account Saturday morning confirmed she had been found safe.

Police are thanking everyone who shared the appeal to help location her and those who provided any information.