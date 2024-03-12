139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
According to a social media post issued Tuesday, the Gordie Howe International Bridge posted an update on the construction progress of the new bridge that will connect Windsor with Detroit.
In the photo, the bridge deck spans across the Detroit River with a gap in the middle, representing the project as being two-thirds of the way completed.
In order to complete the connection and meet in the middle, 139.5 metres (457.6 feet) are left to construct.
According to the social media post, completion on the bridge deck is anticipated for sometime in the summer of 2024, while the bridge’s anticipated opening date is slated for fall 2025, 10 months behind its original contracted completion date.
Construction on the $6.4 billion project got underway in 2018, while construction of the bridge deck began in December 2022.
— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, biggest in the province's history
Quebec’s finance minister has tabled a $158-billion budget with an $11-billion deficit, and he says the government will miss its target to balance the books.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.