132 enforcement actions issued in WPS traffic initiatives

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 132 tickets and other notices during traffic campaigns over the past two days.

On Wednesday, police were cracking down on some of the city’s most dangerous intersections, according to collision data.

Police were at or near the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Ave., Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.

On Tuesday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 101 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices) at various locations.

One motorist received summonses for the following:

Driving while under criminal suspension

Driving while under suspension

Using a licence plate unauthorized for the vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with no insurance

Speeding

As a result, his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.