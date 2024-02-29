WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 132 enforcement actions issued in WPS traffic initiatives

    Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 132 tickets and other notices during traffic campaigns over the past two days.

    On Wednesday, police were cracking down on some of the city’s most dangerous intersections, according to collision data.

    Police were at or near the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Ave., Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.

    On Tuesday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 101 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices) at various locations.

    One motorist received summonses for the following:

    • Driving while under criminal suspension
    • Driving while under suspension
    • Using a licence plate unauthorized for the vehicle
    • Operating a motor vehicle with no insurance
    • Speeding

    As a result, his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News