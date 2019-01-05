

CTV Windsor





For the fifth year in a row, St. Clair College has raised $1000 for each high school FIRST Robotics team.

This results in $125,000 raised since 2014.

The competition kicked off at the college Saturday morning.

Twenty high school FIRST Robotics teams were presented their cheques.

Teams will have six weeks to build their robots in time for the competition March. 28-30.

“The underlying philosophy of FIRST Robotics – that the challenge of building something can be a highly educational adventure – reflects both the college’s hands-on academic environment and our effort to foster interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects,” says St. Clair President Patti France. “It also provides the teamwork, critical thinking, and time-management skills that are so essential in all levels of education and employment. The college is pleased to support these competitors because we know they aren’t just building machines, they are building their futures.”