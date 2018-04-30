12 injured in Highway 3 crash
OPP cars
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 7:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 9:08AM EDT
Provincial police say 12 people suffered various injuries in a two vehicle crash on Highway 3 Sunday evening.
The highway has re-opened between Malden Rd. and Manning Rd. after a van and pick up crashed which closed the highway for several hours.
Police say a total 12 people were involved in the crash and the injuries range from minor to serious.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. and the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators were on scene to assist with the investigation.
So far no charges have been laid.