Provincial police say 12 people suffered various injuries in a two vehicle crash on Highway 3 Sunday evening.

The highway has re-opened between Malden Rd. and Manning Rd. after a van and pick up crashed which closed the highway for several hours.

Police say a total 12 people were involved in the crash and the injuries range from minor to serious.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. and the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators were on scene to assist with the investigation.

So far no charges have been laid.