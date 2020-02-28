$100,000 Chromeshield factory fire deemed accidental
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 10:23AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 3:58PM EST
Smoke billows from an old Chromeshield factory in downtown Windsor. Feb. 28, 2020. (CTV News Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire and Rescue says the blaze at the old Chromeshield factory on Friday started in second floor offices, which were occupied by vagrants.
In a tweet while battling the blaze at McDougall and Elliott streets, firefighters said it was "switching to a defensive fire attack."
Drivers were asked to stay away from the intersection of McDougall and Elliott streets.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.
No one was injured.
Damage is estimated at $100,000 dollars.