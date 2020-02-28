WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire and Rescue says the blaze at the old Chromeshield factory on Friday started in second floor offices, which were occupied by vagrants.

In a tweet while battling the blaze at McDougall and Elliott streets, firefighters said it was "switching to a defensive fire attack."

Drivers were asked to stay away from the intersection of McDougall and Elliott streets.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.

No one was injured.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 dollars.

McDougall fire accidental, started in the second floor offices, occupied by vagrants, damage $100,000, no injuries. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) February 28, 2020

Working fire at Mcdougall and Elliott.... roads closed at surrounding block intersections. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/1XiV4fJLY2 — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) February 28, 2020