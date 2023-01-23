10 boxes of solar lights reported stolen from Chatham garage

Chatham-Kent police are looking for unknown suspects after a theft of $100 in solar lights from a residential garage.

It took place around 4a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspects went to an address on St. Clair Street and forced their way into the garage, stealing 10 boxes of solar lights valued around $1500.

If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Pomajba at hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).