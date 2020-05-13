WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports another person has died and 13 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 745 cases in Windsor-Essex, but 300 people have recovered.

The health unit says a total of 62 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death was a man in his 60s.

There are 17 long-term care facilities in the region experiencing outbreaks.

WECHU says 12,203 tests have been done, with 1,869 results pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 90 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Wednesday morning.

More coming.