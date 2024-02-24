WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $1,000 worth of tools stolen during break and enter

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police are investigating after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a homeowner’s garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools earlier in the week.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Friday at 11 a.m. officers attended an address on Rose Beach Line in Morpeth in response to a call of a break and enter.

    Through the investigation, it was revealed that sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mark Smith at marksm@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

