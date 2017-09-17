

CTV Windsor





Windsor is the latest Canadian city announcing it hopes to entice corporate giant Amazon to set up its new headquarters in the area.

Today, mayor Drew Dilkens revealed some details about the unique pitch exclusively to CTV.

Dilkens says Windsor and Detroit will make a joint-bid to the company.

He said he reached out to billionaire Dan Gilbert who's leading Detroit's efforts and that they have a meeting set for this week.

Last week, Amazon announced plans to spend $5 billion over a period of 15 years, building a second headquarters.

Now numerous major Canadian and American cities are in a race to land those jobs including Toronto and Ottawa.

The space will consist of 8 million square feet of office space and employ 50,000 workers.

Dilkens says Windsor or/and Detroit could offer something special.

"Perhaps we can create a cable car crossing up for both headquarters on both sides of the river. We can really create something that would be unique unique here so the conversation started i have a meeting later this week."