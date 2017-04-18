

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have revealed a new anniversary cruiser to reflect the celebration of 150 years of service.

The goal of the project is to have the cruiser reflect the past, present and future. Officials say they wanted to integrate past cruiser designs with a modern-looking police vehicle.

The 2017 Dodge Charger has a few new special features, such as rear tail lamps that read “150 Anniversary” in reflective lettering and custom 150th Anniversary badges are on the dashboard, rear trunk lid, hood and sides.

The front end is all black, resembling police vehicles from the 1930s and 1940s. The hood, roof and trunk are white, similar to cruisers in the 40s through 60s. Other features incorporate designs from the 80s to present day.

The assigned vehicle number is 6744, honouring Senior Const. John Atkinson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006. Atkinson’s badge is also on both sides of the cruiser.

The cruiser will be on display to the public during their week-long celebration starting May 1.