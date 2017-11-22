

CTV Windsor





The South Windsor Recreation Complex has a new name.

The City of Windsor is partnering with long time local business owners of Capri Pizzeria in renaming the complex as the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

“The partnership with Capri, like the other naming rights and sponsorships that we have, will help City staff enhance and improve what’s offered in the way of programming, events and facility upgrades,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“This is a wonderful facility, the third busiest in the City, and now we have a great local company to partner with at it”.

Capri’s was the winning bid in a request for proposals process that amounts to a 10-year agreement that includes a cash donation and product allowance in exchange for naming rights and signage to the building.

The owners of Capri Pizzeria are Kevin Kalaydjian, Sue Kalaydjian and Jim Koumoutsidis.

“We think this partnership is a natural,” said the group. “While all 10 of our franchise operations are within the Windsor-Essex region, our home location and history has deep roots in South Windsor.”

As a local business, we are proud to be heavily involved in the communities we service and look forward to a long association at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.”

The Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex was recently expanded and renovated to accommodate the addition of Oakwood Community Centre programming.

The new and improved facility has two ice pads, a gymnasium and numerous programming rooms.