

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires will have their number-one centre back in the lineup tonight.

The NHL’s Ottawa Senators have returned the 19-year-old Brown to the Ontario Hockey League club.

Brown was the 11th overall pick for the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played four games for the Senators out of training camp, and registered his first NHL point on Oct. 22 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The six-foot-six, 208-pound Brown will make his season debut with the Spitfires on Thursday night when Windsor visits North Bay to take on the Battalion.

Brown played just 35 regular season games for the Spitfires during an injury-riddled regular season last year, posting 14 goals and 40 points.

He is also eligible to play for the United States at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Brown is the second player to return to the Memorial Cup champion Spitfires since the start of the season, joining Sean Day, who was sent back to junior from the New York Rangers at the beginning of October.

The Spitfires are on a three-game road trip this weekend.

Brown will make his home debut on Nov. 2 against the Hamilton Bulldogs at the WFCU Centre.