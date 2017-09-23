

CTV Windsor





Windsor hit a record high temperature on Saturday as the heat alert continues.

On the second day of fall, the temperature rose to 31 degrees and broke a record set more than 70 years ago.

In 1945, the temperature hit 30.6 degrees.

Hundreds took a trip to Peche Island as part of the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup.

For the first time since 2013, visitors took self-guided tours on the island and enjoyed wildlife.

“We had a contigency plan in place to cancel the day for bad weather, but we weren't expecting this real intense heat,” said Claire Sanders, a coordinator for the cleanup.

But visitors were prepared for the heat.

"I brought some water, so I don’t think it will be as hot in the shade as in the sun. I'm looking forward to hiking around the island,” said Jackie Kavanaugh.