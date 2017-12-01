

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Minister of Health Eric Hoskins announced Friday a new Windsor-Essex Regional Hospital is moving forward.

The minister calls the announcement a “milestone in the development of a leading edge health care facility in the Windsor region.”

Infrastructure Ontario has been appointed to lead the procurement process for construction of the

new hospital.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is scheduled to be issued in 2021, subject to change.

The Steering Committee has agreed with MOHLTC to examine the use existing infrastructure on an interim basis.

“This means we will examine the ongoing use of the Ouellette campus, on an interim basis, for Urgent Care (satellite Emergency Department) and some Ambulatory (Day Surgery) procedures,” hospital officials said in a news release.

The plan to move Urgent Care to the former Grace campus is part of the Program and Services Steering Committee’s long term plan, as is the relocation of outpatient mental health and chronic disease management services to Ouellette campus.

There remains a commitment to have an Urgent Care Centre (satellite Emergency Department) in the core of Windsor operating at the same time the new acute care hospital is operational.

The move of acute mental health beds to the Tayfour campus to create a regional centre of excellence for mental health continues to be a part of the discussion.

Officials say the plan has evolved since the initial proposal. It is a complex plan with four components that need to be sequenced in implementation.

Construction of the acute care hospital is the component that the government has confirmed.

It is also a large transformation and requires a phased approach.

The hospital says it is no longer “if” there is a project it is “when.”