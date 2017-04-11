Featured
Heavy equipment needed to get at hot spots in house fire
Heavy equipment was needed to get at hot spots in a stubborn vacant house fire on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Windsor Fire)
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:01AM EDT
Windsor Fire and Rescue is investigating a blaze at a vacant home on the City’s west side.
Firefighters responded to 3416 Sandwich St. near Chippawa St. around 1 p.m Tuesday after reports of smoke coming from the two-storey building.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but continued to tackle hot spots throughout the afternoon and evening.
Heavy equipment was used to help firefighters access hot spots in the building.
Fire officials also asked nearby residents to stay indoors and close their windows because of the smoke conditions.
No one was injured.
There is no word on the extent of the fire damage.
Sandwich Street remained closed in both directions as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
