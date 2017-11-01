

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit launched the third and final year of the ‘Radon: Know Your Level Study’.

Homeowners in Windsor and Essex County are encouraged to apply for a free radon test kit to measure the radon level in their homes.

The health unit will distribute 1000 radon test kits to area homeowners who qualify.



The Canadian guideline for radon levels in a home is 200 Becquerel’s per cubic metre (Bq/m3).

Results from last year’s study data show that 15 per cent of homes in Windsor-Essex have radon levels above the guideline.

“Our goal for this year’s study is to continue to raise awareness of the risks of radon gas, and encourage all homeowners to test their homes to find out their levels” says Karen Lukic, health promotion specialist for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“Many people are not aware that radon gas is in almost every home, and that levels can be high in one house, while the one next door is safe.



Homeowners in Windsor and Essex County who are interested in being a part of the ‘Radon: Know Your Level Study’, and getting a free radon test kit, will be required to complete a survey application.

Survey applications are available online or in person at all WECHU office locations. Visit www.wechu.org or call the Health Unit 519-258-2146 ext. 1454 for more information.



