

Rich Garton





A proposal by private interests to buy the Pelissier Street parking garage from the City of Windsor was brought forward Monday night by Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt.

But there wasn't much interest around the table.

"For us to not investigate the possibilities of moving forward with that and looking into the idea of unloading something that loses money and putting it into private investors’ hands, it seems to be to be a no brainer," Holt said after the meeting.

The proposal was made public last week by businessman Mark Boscariol.

Boscariol says he and a team of investors sought to purchase the parking garage from the city and make it into an attraction, in addition to maintaining parking.

The mayor rejected the proposal, saying he's not interested in selling the asset.

"Just because someone comes forward and says I want to buy your parking garage doesn't mean it’s for sale,” Dilkens said.

Council will instead move forward with a plan to remove eight ground floor retail sites and install 42 parking spaces.

The mayor calls both parking garages strategic assets the city isn’t willing to part with.

The mayor believes as more students come downtown, the demand for parking will increase – and the asset should be in the city’s control. He also contends there’s more at play with the public bid to buy the garage.

“They played this case out in the media, it's all an optics exercise, and I'm sure 2018 election is next year and this was a big part of their campaign for the election,” he said. He went on to say it’s “fine, they're entitled to do that, but I don't have to play that game."