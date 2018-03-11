

CTV Windsor





Unionized workers at ZF-TRW are heading back to work.

Unifor Local 444 members ratified the new contract, with 87 per cent voting in favour.

Members voted on the agreement Sunday morning at the Serbian Centre.

Members were notified of the vote at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Close to 300 ZF-TRW employees went on strike Friday after 62 per cent of workers turned down a tentative agreement struck by Unifor Local 444 and the company.

The strike forced the Windsor Assembly plant to cancel its production Saturday, affecting 6,000 employees there. Shifts there are expected to resume Sunday night.