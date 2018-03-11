ZF-TRW unioned workers ratify new contract
ZF/TRW workers have ratified a new contract by 87 per cent on Sunday, March 11, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Unionized workers at ZF-TRW are heading back to work.
Unifor Local 444 members ratified the new contract, with 87 per cent voting in favour.
Members voted on the agreement Sunday morning at the Serbian Centre.
Members were notified of the vote at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Close to 300 ZF-TRW employees went on strike Friday after 62 per cent of workers turned down a tentative agreement struck by Unifor Local 444 and the company.
The strike forced the Windsor Assembly plant to cancel its production Saturday, affecting 6,000 employees there. Shifts there are expected to resume Sunday night.