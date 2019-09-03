Tecumseh officials are looking for witnesses to a number of incidents of graffiti throughout the town over the last month.

The most recent incident took place Monday sometime between 4:30 p.m. and overnight in Lacasse Park.

Town officials and OPP officers urge anyone witnessing suspicious activity or who has knowledge of the incidents, to contact 911 to report vandalism and hate crimes.

“We have zero tolerance for this disgusting behaviour and it needs to stop,” said Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “Not only is this a cost to taxpayers to clean and repair damaged property, but it is offensive."

McNamara says they are an inclusive community and there is no room here for this type of hate.

“I urge residents to be vigilant in this and speak up if they know any details,” he says. “I also ask our local businesses to watch for suspicious purchases of spray paint in red and black to report this to officials.”

Residents reported graffiti in Lacasse Park Tuesday morning on benches and walls of the park facilities.

This is in addition to several other incidents of graffiti over the last month at locations throughout Town including Southfield Park, A.V. Graham School, behind Pita Mania, and at several pump stations. Residents have also report graffiti on private property. The markings are similar to those found in Windsor this weekend.

“This is not limited to the Tecumseh community,” said OPP Const. Jim Root. “Our municipal neighbours have experienced similar graffiti and we believe it to be the same individual or group of individuals.”

Root says they have asked neighbours to look out for their communities, parents to talk to their children and store owners to be attentive to purchases of paint.

These incidents are currently under investigation by the OPP and charges will be laid against the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may also leave an anonymous message at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This isn't the only case of graffiti being investigated in Windsor-Essex. Windsor police are also looking into hateful graffiti in Windsor.