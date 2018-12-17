

CTV Windsor





Ratepayers in LaSalle will likely see their property taxes go up despite a proposed zero per cent municipal tax increase.

According to town administration, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation is phasing in its reassessed property values done in 2016.

It will mean a nearly $3-million increase and it will be absorbed in the municipal budget and new builds.

The added costs for the town’s proposed $34-million budget are for capital projects like road replacement, storm sewers and enchanted drainage.

Budget deliberations in LaSalle are scheduled for January 10 and 11.