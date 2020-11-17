WINDSOR, ONT. -- A zero per cent tax increase is proposed as Essex council begins its 2021 budget deliberations.

Deputy mayor Richard Meloche made a motion to start at zero per cent and council gave unanimous support on Monday night, according to AM800 News.

Council will look at the 2021 draft budget on November 30.

Meloche says the motion would help residents dealing with the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.