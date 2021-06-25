WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some promising COVID-19 statistics from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Recent data found zero patients who were double-dosed for at least 14 days have been admitted to the hospital, according to CEO, David Musyj, who addressed vaccine hesitancy once again.

“Please stop listening to the Twitter and Facebook doctors,” he says. “Listen to someone like Dr. Wassim Saad, our Chief of Staff. Don’t hesitate to get one of the mRNA vaccines even if it’s not the same as your first dose. Do you folks remember which company manufactured your last flu vaccine?

Since March 2020, the hospital has admitted over 1,100 patients with the virus. Of those, 235 have died from COVID-19.