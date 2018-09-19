

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $8,800 in tires were stolen from a business.

It happened Tuesday morning around 4:20 a.m.

Police say unknown suspect(s) in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck attended a business on McCreary Line and stole a set of Zamboni Tires valued at $800 and four other sets of regular tires and rims valued at $8000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87286. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.