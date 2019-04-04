

CTV Windsor





The cause of a fire at Zalev Brothers Co. scrap yard on Wednesday is being blamed on a cutting torch.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services report a cutting torch accidentally ignited vegetation and winds caused the fire to spread.

A dark plume of smoke began billowing from Zalev’s before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters had to contend with three separate grass fires.

The fire spread to the roof of a scrap building and threatened the nearby Ivy Rose Motel on Howard.

Damage is pegged at $20,000 for one building on site. At least one window was shattered, but fortunately, there were no injuries.