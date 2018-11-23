

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two youths in connection with an assault near the cenotaph.

The alleged incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Nov 10.

A 66-year-old Dover Township man was standing vigil when he told police he was approached by two young men accompanied by a woman, all unknown to him.

Police say a verbal argument began resulting in the man being assaulted, but he was not hurt.

On Thursday, police arrested two youths from Chatham.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with assault.