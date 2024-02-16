WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Youth charged in downtown robbery with a knife

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police have charged a 15-year-old male following a robbery downtown after he allegedly threatened another teen with a knife and took his cell phone.

    On Feb. 11 around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 800 block of University Avenue.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim, another 15-year-old boy, was riding on his bicycle in the 400 block of Marentette Ave. when two suspects threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone.

    After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, investigators identified one of the suspects as a 15-year-old male. On Feb. 15, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the youth at his home in east Windsor.

    The suspect, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise with intent.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

