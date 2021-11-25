Younger kids get their first COVID-19 shots at Windsor-Essex vaccination clinic

Windsor, Ont. -

The first group of younger Windsor-Essex kids received a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The five to 11 age group just became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Prior to approval from Health Canada on Friday, only children born in 2009 or earlier were able to get the shot.

Many kids attended the mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall. Oliver, 11, from Windsor was the first child from the newly-eligible group to be vaccinated at the clinic, according to a social media post from Windsor Regional Hosptial.

Some protesters were also on hand outside of the clinic on Howard Avenue.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said appointment slots mass vaccination clinic are available for booking through the online system or by calling 226-773-2200.

Those children who are newly eligible must be accompanied by their custodial parent or guardian to receive a vaccine and will be required to present a health card or other form of identification.

The paediatric COVID-19 vaccine is also expected to be available at pharmacies and family practitioners.

WECHU says there are about 33,000 kids between the ages of five and 11 in the region.