WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 15-year-old Windsor student can now add national award winner to her list of accolades.

Mckenna Lumley of Windsor has been recognized by the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada with a national Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award.

“Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada is incredibly proud of McKenna and the leadership she demonstrates at such a young age. She embodies the spirit of the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award in a way that inspires all ages,” a news release from the foundation says.

Now a student at Walkerville Collegiate Institute Lumley has been involved with the foundation ever since she was diagnosed at the age of four. At the time, there were no organizations that offered support specific to non-malignant tumours, leading her to the organization and a decade of hope, awareness and funding, the release says.

Lumley appeared in radio ads across Canada promoting the Brain Tumour Walk program which is also participated in since 2010.

She is also an author, spokesperson, philanthropist and entrepreneur having started a business with her friends called “Glitter Glam: Tattoos for a Cause” at her school, donating all the proceeds to Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Over the past few years, she has raised more than $8,00 for the foundation through the support of her St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School’s family and her efforts have helped raise more than $200,000 through the BTFC, the foundation says.

While Lumley has some trouble writing, she has many stories swirling in her head that she is “happy to share verbally.” She has a story, “The Secret Portal” which was included in the book “Inspiring Stories of Canada’s Heroic Youth: Awaken Your Inner Hero Volume One.”

Lumley will be receiving her award virtually this year as part of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada’s volunteer recognition ceremony Friday, Nov. 20. She is one of only three honourees across Canada.