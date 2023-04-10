Young Spitfires fan gets special season-end souvenir

A young Windsor Spitfires fan says he’s an even bigger fan at the close of the 2022-23 season, after star Shane Wright met with him to hand over an autographed hockey stick.

Nine-year-old Isaiah Fraser says he’s been a Spitfires fan for a little over two years now – first speaking with CTV News at the WFCU Centre in January, when the team signed Wright fresh off his stint as Canada’s World Juniors captain.

At that game, Fraser came with a sign that read: “I’ll trade you my autographed stick for yours, the price is Wright!”

When Wright debuted as a Spit in January, Fraser was in the crowd with a sign asking for a signed stick in Windsor, Ont. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

While he didn’t go home that night with the souvenir, the wheels were set in motion. Fraser and his mom recognized Wright’s mother at the arena that night, approaching her. Then the player himself appeared.

“He was really nice,” Fraser says.

“It was really, really cool to see him.”

Wright didn’t have a hockey stick on him at the time, but Fraser says he told him he’d try to make it happen.

Fraser got to meet Wright after the game in January, but wasn’t able to secure a stick in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Lorie Baker)

About three months later, the young fan and his mom drove up to Kitchener for Game 4 of the Spits series against the Rangers.

That game famously did not end well for the team, with the Spits season falling apart in historic fashion.

Fraser recalls how the fan base in the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium felt watching that.

“I wasn’t really that happy. All the fans were booing. They’re not truly fans if they’re booing our own team,” he says.

Following that game, Fraser says he got to say hi to a few Spits players – all of whom he says were very friendly to the fans, despite coming off a tough loss.

Among them, he again ran into Wright. Who, again, didn’t have the stick to fulfil Frasers wish – but offered to get him one if he’d come to the WFCU Centre on Friday.

He, of course, did.

“I was really excited because I was like, ‘I’m gonna go see Shane Wright and get his stick and everything,’” Fraser recounts.

“But then when we got to the arena I was very nervous about what he was gonna say and everything but, it turned out really good.”

Finally, Fraser was able to get a signed stick from Wright when the season came to a close. (Source: Lorie Baker)

Fraser adds the signed stick to a growing collection of autographed Spits gear — including a signature from former goalie Xavier Medina, his favourite player.

“Everybody used to ask if me and Medina were brothers and sometimes I’d say yes and they’d believe me,” he says.

Fraser says he wants to follow in Medina’s footsteps and be a Spitfire one day – and despite how the season ended, he’ll be back in the stands for the next one.