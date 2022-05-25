Young driver busted going 133 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in Tecumseh: OPP

A 20-year-old driver in Tecumseh is without a licence for a month after police say he was caught speeding.

An Essex County OPP officer on patrol on Concession Road 11 stopped the driver travelling at a speed of 133 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

The driver loses his licence for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days. He also has to appear in court.

“You can help keep everyone safe on the road by slowing down or face the consequences of your actions,” said a social media post from OPP.