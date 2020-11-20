WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex could find out Friday afternoon if its COVID-19 restriction category is changing.

The region is currently in the “Yellow-Protect” category in the province’s five-tier system.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to release new public health measures for hot spot regions and could announce changes within the COVID-19 shutdown framework for the province.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at Queen's Park at 3:30 p.m. alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The five categories the province revealed on Nov.3 are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

Windsor-Essex moved into the yellow category of the Ontario government’s new system of shutdowns on Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m. Chatham-Kent remained in green.

Windsor-Essex had 45 new cases on Friday. Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he is waiting for news from the province to see if the area will be changing status.

In the yellow category, the recommendations are the region would enhance targeted enforcement, fines and education to limit further transmission. Additional public health measures are required in high-risk settings, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

In the orange level, the government would implement enhanced measures, restrictions, and enforcement avoiding any closures.

Indoor dining and gyms can be open with modified guidelines in place in all levels except a full lockdown. Schools and daycares would also remain open under the proposed plan.

The framework is based on weekly incidence rates, positivity rate, effective reproductive number (Rt), outbreak trends and the level of community transmission.

Ontario's government has also extended public health orders currently in effect across the province for at least another month.

The province says the current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act will remain in force until Dec. 21.

