Years after receiving kidney transplant from mother, Windsor woman calls for donations and generosity for others
Jenny McLeod of Windsor, Ont. feels like it was just yesterday when doctors told her something no mother wants to hear.
The news wasn't directed at her — but rather, her daughter who was 20 years old at the time. Now, the two are speaking out about their harrowing experience to raise awareness for National Kidney Month, hoping others donate a kidney to those who desperately need one.
McLeod’s daughter, Melissa Glendinning, said it was about 15 years ago when she was participating in a karate tournament that required her to undergo pre-fight medical tests.
“They were checking my blood pressure, and it was through the roof. The ring doctor told me I should see a doctor when I get home,” Glendinning said. “When I did that, my mom went a little crazy.”
At home, Glendinning was told by doctors she had renal failure — otherwise known as kidney failure. McLeod recalls feeling shocked and scared after learning the status of her daughter’s health.
"It was terrifying. When I heard renal failure, I didn't even know what that was," said McLeod. “When the doctor explained what was going on, we weren't 100 per cent sure at the time whether or not she’d need a transplant. But her kidneys were not working.”
The two said they spent a year running Glendinning through “lots and lots of tests” to assess next steps and ensure her body would be able to accept a transplanted kidney.
Some of her close friends also went through tests to see if they would be a suitable match, according to Glendinning.
Fortunately, a match was found. It wasn’t one of Glendinning’s friends — but rather, her mother.
“It was terrifying, not knowing if I would be a match for her,” said McLeod. “If I wasn't a match, who was going to give her a kidney? I didn't want her to have to go on dialysis so I worried about that every night. There were a lot of sleepless nights.”
McLeod fought back tears, recalling what that year was like for her daughter.
“Melissa was sick a lot. We had to make a lot of different foods for her. Salty things weren't good for her diet. She had achy legs a lot. We did lots of massages,” said McLeod, adding she’s thankful her kidney was a match for her daughter.
Melissa Glendinning, 34, and her mother Jenny McLeod, 54, share their experience of kidney donation with CTV News. By speaking out, they hope it will encourage others to donate their organs to people who need them most.
But in many cases, the process for children who need a new kidney isn’t as simple as just getting one from a parent. Tissue complexities can prevent parents from being able to donate their kidneys, forcing their child to have to turn to the kindness and generosity of complete strangers.
According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, one in 10 Canadians live with kidney disease. As of Jan. 2021, there are nearly 1,100 people waiting for a kidney or kidney-pancreas transplant.
“Very likely, that means someone you know and love is impacted by kidney disease. That’s something we should all be more aware of,” said Jennifer Heale from the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s Ontario branch.
For the first ten days of March — which is National Kidney Month — the foundation is spearheading the Six Degree Challenge. It asks people to donate money toward educational programming on kidney disease and financial assistance for affected families.
“One of the things we're hoping people will start to realize as they engage with the campaign is that all of us should be more aware of our kidney health and the factors that can contribute to increased risk of kidney disease,” said Heale.
The Kidney Foundation of Canada has posted a risk assessment tool on its website.
“It only takes a few minutes. Things like diabetes and high blood pressure would be among those risks, but there are many other things as well that people should become aware of in helping to manage their own health,” Heale added.
“People don't realize that with kidney disease, a lot of the time, it does progress silently. So it's not as though the symptoms are going to be super obvious.”
According to the foundation, more than 70 per cent currently waiting for an organ transplant in Ontario are waiting for a kidney — and about 64 per cent of eligible Ontarians have not registered to be an organ or tissue donor.
Glendinning, now 34 years old, said having a positive mindset is what ultimately pushed her through the challenges of falling ill with kidney failure. She encourages anyone going through a similar situation to “keep hope” and “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
She added there are a lot of life lessons that stick with her to this day, despite 15 years having passed since she overcame her illness.
“You have to be present. Be here. Enjoy every moment, every day. I just live healthy. Do the things that you want to do. We don't know when something is going to change. Just seize the day and do everything that you want to do.”
Her mother agrees.
“We take so much for granted. Enjoy your life while you're here and be strong. Try and be positive for the people going through this fight against kidney disease, said McLeod.
“Be a big donor. The Kidney Foundation has done a lot for people who struggle with this disease.”
