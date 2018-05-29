Wynne in Oakville; Ford heads to Welland; Horwath to visit Chatham
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford and Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne. (Marta Iwanek/Tara Walton/Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 5:48AM EDT
It's another busy day for Ontario's main party leaders with the provincial election a little more than a week away.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be in Oakville, Ont., for a morning announcement, and will then head to Toronto to meet with the Globe and Mail editorial board before visiting a children's play centre in the city's east end.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to visit a retirement home in Port Colborne, Ont., this morning before attending an evening rally in nearby Welland, Ont.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will visit a co-op building in northern Toronto, then has local campaign events planned in Brantford, Stratford and Chatham-Kent later in the day.
Ford and Horwath are in a virtual tie atop most opinion polls, with Wynne a distant third.
Ontario voters heads to the polls on June 7.