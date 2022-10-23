Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire

A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night.

According to Dave O’Neil with the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, a small garbage fire had originated in the basement of a four plex home at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

Both directions on Wyandotte Street between Pierre and Marion avenues were closed as crews responded.

O’Neil tells CTV News Windsor that the cost of the damages are minimal and that none of the residents of the home were displaced.

It remains unclear how the fire started.