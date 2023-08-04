WSO host a series of free outdoor summer concerts in August

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) kicked off their free outdoor summer concert series Friday evening.

The WSO wind quintet entertained music lovers in the Sculpture Garden. The hour-long performance included a selection from Handel, Strauss, and Mendelssohn - among others.

On Saturday, August 5, a free concert takes place at Reaume Park.

Sheila Wisdom is the executive director of the WSO. She’s excited to have the WSO bring the gift of music to locations throughout southwestern Ontario.

"It's a long weekend coming up and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is providing a couple of free concerts this weekend,” said Wisdom. “[Saturday] afternoon, it you're near Coventry Garden between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. - stop by Reaume Park for another free concert."

The free concert series continues later in the month in Leamington and Amherstburg.

For more information about the summer concert series and the upcoming full season of performances of the WSO at the Capitol Theatre, visit their website.