WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cold temperatures didn't stop supporters of the Windsor Residence for Young Men from raising over $10,000 dollars, Friday night.

Although the annual 'Rough Night Out' was held virtually, volunteers and supporters spent Friday night outdoors in the freezing cold temperatures to raise money for homeless youth.

About a dozen people sponsored by individual donors 'slept rough' during the all-night vigil as many youth are sometimes forced to do.

In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, people held their individual events in their backyards while communicating online through Zoom and social media.

"It was bitter cold," says WRYM Chair of Donor Development Dave Freeman, "and the experience really brings home a sense of the hardships and dangers faced by homeless people. By contrast, our volunteers could just go inside their homes to warm up. We are fortunate. Life is not easy for homeless youth. They face violence and serious social, psychological, health and legal issues."

With donations still coming in, WRYM uses funds to provide youth with a supportive home, counselling, and helps to teach basic life skills.

More information and donation links can be found on their website.