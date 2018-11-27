

CTV Windsor





A 73-year-old man has been charged after police say he was driving the wrong way down Highway 401 and hit another vehicle.

OPP in Tecumseh responded to several calls on Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near St. Clair College.

Police say a Chevrolet driven by a 73-year-old man travelled the wrong way on Highway 401 and struck a Suzuki head on.

The driver of the Suzuki suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured but police say he exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained major damage.

Antonio Braga of Kingsville was charged with impaired driving and exceeding 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

He will appear in a Windsor court on Dec. 11, to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.