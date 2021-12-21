Wrong-way driver charged after two pickup trucks collide on Highway 401

Windsor, Ont. -

An 81-year-old LaSalle man has been charged after police say he was driving the wrong way down Highway 401.

OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a report of a collision involving two pickup trucks in the westbound lanes of the 401 highway near Dougall Parkway in Tecumseh on Monday at 3:41 p.m.

Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was determined that one of the pickup trucks was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

As a result of the investigation, the 81-year-old LaSalle man is charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The OPP is urging any drivers going the wrong way on a divided highway to first; pull over to the nearest shoulder, stop and call police immediately for assistance.